Putin arrives in St. Petersburg to take part in international economic forum

Business & Economy
June 06, 13:27 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The Russian president will traditionally have a very buse schedule

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is staying in St. Petersburg, where he will participate in the events of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) during the next two days, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"President Putin is in St. Petersburg; he came here to participate in the economic forum," Peskov said.

Press review: SPIEF to welcome foreign guests and beating US pressure unites Russia, China

It was earlier reported that first the president will meet with the heads of world news agencies. TASS is the meeting’s organizer. Representatives for 10 leading agencies from nine countries - the UK, Germany, Iran, Spain, Italy, China, the US, France and Japan - will take part in it. Russia will be represented by TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov at the meeting. According to a tradition, the meeting will have no fixed agenda and will be carried out in the Q&A format.

On Thursday, the head of state has a number of bilateral meetings with heads of foreign delegations - Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The Russian leader will also continue communication with Chinese President Xi Jinping in St. Petersburg, with whom he had negotiations in Moscow. All these foreign leaders, as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, will participate with the Russian president in the SPIEF’s key event a well - the forum’s plenary session on Friday, June 7.

On Thursday, another traditional SPIEF event will be held: Putin’s working dinner with members of the International Expert Council of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and representatives for the global investment community. Investment foundations from about 20 countries, including from Germany, France, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Italy, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, will be represented at this meeting. A total of more than 40 foreign investors who operate more than $15.2 trillion in total will be present, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters earlier.

Apart from a speech at the plenary session, Putin’s program at the SPIEF on Friday, June 7, contains a number of meetings, in particular with heads of major foreign companies.

