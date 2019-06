ST.PETERSBURG, June 6. / TASS /. The fall in oil prices is short-lived, the market will stabilizing at $ 55-65 a barrel, the Head of BP Bob Dudley told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday.

I think it is a short-term fluctuation; there is a reasonable balance on the market today. This are just some uncertainty and geopolitics, but I think that fundamentals remain. We are in BP expecting between $55 and $65 per barrel," said Dudley.