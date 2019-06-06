Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US financier Calvey under house arrest awaits greenlight for SPIEF visit

Business & Economy
June 06, 13:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW. June 6.

The attorney specified that he had filed a request for Calvey to attend the major forum on May 30

Share
1 pages in this article
Michael Calvey

Michael Calvey

© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS

MOSCOW. June 6./TASS/. Michael Calvey, the founder of the Baring Vostok private equity firm who is currently under house arrest on fraud charges, is still waiting for an approval from the Russian Investigative Committee to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, nevertheless, he hopes to get the okay, Calvey’s lawyer Dmitry Kletochkin, told TASS on Thursday.

Read also
Michael Calvey

Kremlin says it would 'prefer' to see Calvey attend SPIEF

"We haven’t got a response from the investigators, but we are still waiting for it," he said. The attorney specified that he had filed a request for Calvey to attend the major forum in the building of the Investigative Committee on May 30.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place on June 6-8. The Kremlin said earlier that Russian authorities would like Calvey to participate in the event but the situation would hardly make it possible for him to attend. The media said last week that Calvey’s lawyers had requested Russia’s Investigative Committee allow their client to take part in the SPIEF.

Calvey case

Calvey was arrested in a 2.5-bln ruble ($38.2 mln) embezzlement case. According to the investigation, he and his accomplices put together a scheme, where the First Collection Bureau, under their control, waived its right to a 59.9% stake in a Luxembourg-based company called the International Financial Technology Group to the Vostochny bank in order to pay it back for a 2.5 bln-ruble debt. However, law enforcement agencies say the stake was actually worth 600,000 rubles ($9,100).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US financier Calvey under house arrest awaits greenlight for SPIEF visit
2
Rostelecom, Tele2, Ericsson conclude agreement to create 5G test zone in Moscow
3
Kremlin confirms Putin’s meeting with pope planned
4
Putin arrives in St. Petersburg to take part in international economic forum
5
Russian entrepreneurs may get new opportunities in Chinese market — finance minister
6
Maduro says Venezuelan people want new parliamentary election
7
Russia, China sign deal to set up $1bln venture fund
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT