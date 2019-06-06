US extensively uses energy as political weapon on large scale — Rosneft head

SAINT PETERSBURG, June 6. / TASS /. The United States extensively uses energy as a political weapon and sanctions or the threat of them have a destructive effect on the market, said the Head of Rosneft Igor Sechin, while speaking at the energy panel of the St. Petersburg

International Economic Forum on Thursday.

"A number of commentators like to accuse Russia of using energy as a political tool. At the same time, the indisputable fact of today's life is that energy as a political weapon is used extensively by the United States. Carrying out sanctions or even the threat of their use has a devastating effect on the global energy market ecosystem", said Sechin.

In his opinion, the impunity of the US sanctions policy and the lack of reaction of the world community contribute to its replication in other energy markets. At the same time, by eliminating competitors, the United States is developing its own infrastructure and increasing its export potential. "Already in 2020, the United States will become a net exporter of oil, and in 2024, the capacity to export oil and petroleum products from the United States can reach 9 mln barrels per day," the head of Rosneft said.