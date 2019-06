SAINT PETERSBURG, June 6. / TASS /. Russian entrepreneurs can get new opportunities in the Chinese market under the trade restrictions between China and the United States, said Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday.

"Any war is bad. As for Russia, if there are restrictions on trade, you need to occupy free niches. Our entrepreneurs get additional opportunities on the Chinese market," he said, while answering a question.