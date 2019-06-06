Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Bank of Russia ready to consider key rate reduction shortly

Business & Economy
June 06, 10:21 UTC+3

The next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank dedicated to the key rate will be on June 14

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia is ready to consider an opportunity for reduction of the key rate in the short run, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We raised the key rate at the turn of the last year because we noticed growth of inflationary risks, including associated with VAT increase. We were concerned of secondary effects that might be triggered by VAT increase because inflation expectations in our country are not anchored and remain at a higher level. Therefore we took advance measures and they provided the effect. Inflation has started declining quickly. We said therefore that we are ready to consider the key rate cut shortly," she said.

The next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank dedicated to the key rate will be on June 14. The key rate is 7.75% now.

