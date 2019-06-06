Head of Accounts Chamber comments on Calvey's arrest impact on capital outflow

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The arrest of the founder of the Baring Vostok private equity firm Michael Calvey has shocked the Russian economy, doubling capital outflow from the country, head of the Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin said at a SPIEF session on Thursday.

"Obviously, that [arrest of Calvey — TASS] has shocked the economy. Capital outflow has doubled since the beginning of this year and by now has exceeded $40 bln," he said.

Michael Calvey, the founder and managing partner of Baring Vostok, was detained and later arrested on suspicion of embezzling 2.5 bln rubles ($37.5 mln) from Vostochny Bank. Moscow’s Basmanny Court also arrested five other suspects in the case. Calvey was sent to a pre-trial detention center, but later he was placed under house arrest.