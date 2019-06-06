Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

China to establish its first rural investment management bank on Hainan

Business & Economy
June 06, 8:55 UTC+3

The authorized capital of the new rural investment bank will be $ 145 million - $ 217 million

Share
1 pages in this article

HAIKOU, June 6./TASS/. Changshu Bank Rural will set up the first rural bank in China for managing investment on the Hainan Island within the framework of a free trade zone in this southern province. According to the Shanghai information portal Shine, the central regulator has already given its permission for the bank opening. 

The new bank, dubbed XingFu Commercial Bank, will be located in Haikou — the administrative center of the province. The creation of a new financial institution, as its representative noted, will help Changshu Rural Bank directly manage the assets of those rural banks in which it has a stake.

Earlier, China's central regulator passed a resolution calling for financial institutions across the country to open rural banks to manage investments or to use those banks where they already have a share. The plans in this direction were announced, in particular, by the Bank of Beijing, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank and Fullerton Community Bank.

The authorized capital of the new rural investment bank will stand at 1 billion -1.5 billion yuan ($145 - $217 mln). Changshu Rural Bank will own at least 90% of the shares.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Hainan
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin to meet with world leaders, media chiefs, investors on first day of SPIEF
2
Trophy active protection system 'toothless’ against Russian anti-tank weapons, says source
3
UN Secretary General outlines goals for sustainable development, Syria reconciliation
4
Russia will provide assistance to Cuba as one of its main regional allies — official
5
Russia, China to sign agreement on payments in national currencies, says decree
6
Maduro says Venezuelan people want new parliamentary election
7
Russian-Chinese cooperation strengthens global security — Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT