Russia, China oppose currency blackmail on global market

Business & Economy
June 06, 8:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moscow and Beijing also spoke against any manifestations of protectionism, including unilateral trade restrictions

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russia and China jointly oppose political dictate and currency blackmail in global trade and economic cooperation, the leaders of the two states said in a joint statement after talks on Wednesday.

The sides also condemn 'certain countries’ plans to seize the authority to determine the advisability and acceptable parameters of legitimate cooperation between other states, and to manipulate the global non-proliferation regime in order to put pressure on countries out of their favor," reads the statement, posted on the Kremlin website.

Moscow and Beijing also spoke against any manifestations of protectionism, including unilateral trade restrictions. They also announced plans to "promote the opinion about the need to reform the WTO, intended to boost the efficiency of its three key functions - monitoring, negotiations and arbitration of disputes."

