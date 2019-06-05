Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Wind-diesel complex in Yakutia's north to go operational before 2020 ends

Business & Economy
June 05, 16:43 UTC+3 YAKUTSK

The new wind-diesel complex will improve energy supplies to Tiksi, where more than 4,600 people live

YAKUTSK, June 5. /TASS/. A Russian-Japanese 3 MW wind-diesel complex is due to be put operational in Yakutia’s Tiksi before 2020 ends, the regional government said in a statement, published on its website on Wednesday.

"This year [2019], we shall begin the site preparation, will begin works on the basement, foundation, and piles," the government said. "As the diesel-generators arrive from Japan, we shall install supportive equipment, and in 2020, during the navigation season, the module parts will be delivered to Tiksi and to be assembled there."

"The complex is due to go operational by end of 2020," the statement reads.

The project began in September, 2017, when RusHydro, Yakutia’s government, Japan’s government and Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) agreed the construction of a wind farm in Tiksi. One of the turbines began working in 2018, and has passed the extremely-low air temperatures’ test.

The new wind-diesel complex will improve energy supplies to Tiksi, where more than 4,600 people live. The region will depend less on expensive fuel, delivered from the mainland, the regional authorities say.

