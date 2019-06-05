Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Slovakia agree on supplies of Russian fuel to Slovak nuclear plants in 2022-2030

Business & Economy
June 05, 14:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The document was signed by TVEL Corporation's President Natalya Nikipelova and the general director of the Slovak company Branislav Stricek

Share
1 pages in this article
© Evgeniy Kurskov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia and Slovakia have agreed on supplies of Russian nuclear fuel to Slovak nuclear power plants in 2022-2030.

TVEL Corporation (part of Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom) and Slovak Power Plants (Slovenske Elektrarne) signed a relevant additional document to the bilateral general contract on Wednesday.

The document was signed by TVEL President Natalya Nikipelova and the general director of the Slovak company Branislav Stricek. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of the two countries’ Prime Ministers - Dmitry Medvedev and Peter Pellegrini - following their talks in Moscow.

The volumes of future supplies were not announced. But at a press conference after the meeting Peter Pellegrini said that Bratislava is happy with the contract which provides for the supplies of nuclear fuel worth 630 million [euros]. In turn, Medvedev noted that the new agreement sets a "good direction of cooperation" between the two countries.

Also at the signing ceremony, Rosatom and Slovakia’s Economy Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with regard to cooperation on peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Slovakia has two nuclear power plants that were built with the assistance of the USSR - Bohunice (two power units) and Mohovce (two power units).

Since 2008, Russia’s Atomstroyexport, along with Czech and Slovak companies, has been involved in the construction of the 3rd and 4th units of the Mohovce NPP (to be launched in 2019-2020).

In 2011-2015, in accordance with the agreement signed in November 2008 with the Slovak Power Plants, TVEL supplied fuel to VVER-440 reactors at the Bohunice NPP and the Mohovce NPPs. Since 2015, TVEL has been producing nuclear fuel for all NPPs in Slovakia (both operating and those which are to be commissioned in future).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington should drop its policy of dividing Venezuela’s military, says diplomat
2
Trophy active protection system 'toothless’ against Russian anti-tank weapons, says source
3
Russian defense contractor unveils advanced self-propelled artillery system
4
Russian-Chinese relations stand the test of time, says Xi Jinping
5
FSB nabs Jehovah's Witnesses cell in Crimea’s Sevastopol
6
Xi Jinping: Russia and China staying in tune with the times
7
Russia, Slovakia agree on supplies of Russian fuel to Slovak nuclear plants in 2022-2030
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT