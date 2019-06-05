Russia, Slovakia agree on supplies of Russian fuel to Slovak nuclear plants in 2022-2030

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia and Slovakia have agreed on supplies of Russian nuclear fuel to Slovak nuclear power plants in 2022-2030.

TVEL Corporation (part of Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom) and Slovak Power Plants (Slovenske Elektrarne) signed a relevant additional document to the bilateral general contract on Wednesday.

The document was signed by TVEL President Natalya Nikipelova and the general director of the Slovak company Branislav Stricek. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of the two countries’ Prime Ministers - Dmitry Medvedev and Peter Pellegrini - following their talks in Moscow.

The volumes of future supplies were not announced. But at a press conference after the meeting Peter Pellegrini said that Bratislava is happy with the contract which provides for the supplies of nuclear fuel worth 630 million [euros]. In turn, Medvedev noted that the new agreement sets a "good direction of cooperation" between the two countries.

Also at the signing ceremony, Rosatom and Slovakia’s Economy Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with regard to cooperation on peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Slovakia has two nuclear power plants that were built with the assistance of the USSR - Bohunice (two power units) and Mohovce (two power units).

Since 2008, Russia’s Atomstroyexport, along with Czech and Slovak companies, has been involved in the construction of the 3rd and 4th units of the Mohovce NPP (to be launched in 2019-2020).

In 2011-2015, in accordance with the agreement signed in November 2008 with the Slovak Power Plants, TVEL supplied fuel to VVER-440 reactors at the Bohunice NPP and the Mohovce NPPs. Since 2015, TVEL has been producing nuclear fuel for all NPPs in Slovakia (both operating and those which are to be commissioned in future).