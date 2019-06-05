Volume of IT investment in Hainan exceeds $1,4 bln

HAIKOU, June 5./TASS/. The total investment in the development of the Internet in the southern Chinese province of Hainan exceeded 10 billion yuan (about $ 1.4 billion). The relevant data, according to the Hainan Daily newspaper, was presented at a working conference on the development of the Internet in the province, which was attended, in particular, by representatives of the local government, relevant departments, and also IT companies operating on the local market.

According to the report, since April 2018, more than 5,000 new IT companies have been registered on Hainan, as well as more than 120,000 new IT-specialists. Experts have also calculated the real space the objects of this industry occupy in the province: it exceeds 1 million square kilometers.

The conference drew attention to the fact that over 100 internet-companies, both Chinese and foreign, are already working in the province — Tencent, Alibaba, Baidu, Zhongxin, Microsoft and many others. Over 100 IT-enterprises in on Hainan have operating income exceeding 100 million yuan ($ 14.5 million).

The conference participants stated that the Hainan Province is still lagging behind the more developed regions of the country in the Internet sphere. According to experts, in order to reduce this gap, it is necessary to pay special attention to staff training and drawing experienced professionals to the island.