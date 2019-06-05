Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Cooperation with Russia should be developed despite sanctions — Bulgarian president

Business & Economy
June 05, 3:32 UTC+3 SOFIA

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev talked to TASS ahead of his visit to Russia's Northern capital to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

Share
1 pages in this article
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

SOFIA, June 5. /TASS/. It is important to develop economic cooperation with Russia despite sanctions and counter-sanctions, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said in an interview with TASS ahead of his visit to Russia's Northern capital to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Russia is one of Bulgaria's most important economic partners — in tourism, construction, food industry. When it comes to energy resources, Russia plays a leading role. Our country imports energy resources from Russia for billions of Bulgarian levs, and this import constitutes the largest part of our trade turnover. I am confident that economic cooperation with Russia needs to be developed regardless of sanctions and counter-sanctions - the way our Western partners develop it, especially in the sphere of energy. Of course, important principles should be observed, such as competition, transparency and supply security," Radev said.

Read also

Russia's Rosatom ready to build nuclear power plant in Bulgaria if project is beneficial

Radev noted that he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, and they will discuss expanding bilateral cooperation.

He added that in 2018, the leaders restored dialogue at the highest level after a 10-year break. "Now our governments should make this dilaogue productive. I think that President Putin and I share this hope. The fact that we are meeting for the second time in such a short period of time brings new dynamism to our relations," Radev concluded.

Military cooperation

Bulgaria will continue developing mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia in the military sphere to ensure the country's defense capabilities, Radev said.

"The funds allocated by the government are not sufficient to finance full rearmament of the Bulgarian army. This means only one thing, that it is important to develop mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia to maintain combat readiness of existing weapons. Even after purchasing new equipment in accordance with ongoing projects, time will be needed to start operating it. Aviation is no exception," he noted.

Energy cooperation

"We have established good cooperation in transit of Russian natural gas through Bulgaria. Our country has a well-developed gas transport system that continues to be expanded. Interconnecting gas pipelines with neighboring countries will ensure transit of Russian gas to Central European countries," Radev said.

"Several days ago there was a ceremony of laying down a new interconnecting pipeline with Greece. So we plan to get gas via the Turkish Stream as well. When it comes to prospects, I have repeatedly stated that direct deliveries are the most reliable and the cheapest. From this point of view, it will be logical to increase deliveries of Russian gas via the Black Sea pipeline that goes directly to Bulgaria," he added.

Read also

Russia ready to consider gas projects with Bulgaria — minister

The Bulgarian president has also expressed hope that construction of the Belene nuclear power plant will be completed.

"I think that the completion of the Belene project is inevitable. Three billion levs (around $1.73 billion) have already been invested in it. Reliable energy sources are crucial for industrial development. However, clear legal, time and price frameworks are needed to complete the project," he said.

SPIEF-2019

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 6-8 under a motto of "Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda." The forum is organized by the Roscongress foundation. TASS is the general information partner and the official photohost agency of the event.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Cooperation Bilateral relations
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Xi Jinping: Russia and China staying in tune with the times
2
Russia will provide assistance to Cuba as one of its main regional allies — official
3
Putin unveils memorial to heroic uprisings in Nazi death camps at Moscow’s Jewish Museum
4
Russia's tennis star Sharapova may take part in Mallorca Open
5
Russian Army to get over 400 advanced armored vehicles this year
6
US business to participate in Russia’s National Projects, says AmCham President
7
Russian Aerospace Defense Forces test-launch new interceptor missile
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT