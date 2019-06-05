SPIEF important platform for exchanging ideas — Bulgarian president

SOFIA, June 5. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is one of the leading platforms for exchanging ideas, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said in an interview with TASS ahead of his visit to Russia's Northern capital.

"The economic forum in St. Petersburg is becoming one of the leading international platforms for exchanging ideas about economy and politics, that's why I highly value the invitation to participate. Bulgaria's unique geographical and cultural position at the junction of different cultures makes it an interesting partner. I am confident that more and more politicians and businessmen are starting to understand this. The forum will allow us to showcase our potential to a wider audience," Radev said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 6-8 under a motto of "Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda." The forum is organized by the Roscongress foundation. TASS is the general information partner and the official photohost agency of the event.