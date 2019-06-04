Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Murmansk Region introduces Arctic Breakfast brand

Business & Economy
June 04, 14:41 UTC+3 MURMANSK

The guests of the 5th Arctic festival in Teriberka will Taste the North on July 13-14

MURMANSK, June 4. /TASS/. The Murmansk Region will introduce the Arctic Breakfast brand during the 5th Arctic festival in Teriberka. The project will present northern cuisine, the regional government’s press service said.

"Our ambitious objective is to become the center of the Arctic cuisine," the press service quoted the regional Governor Andrei Chibis as saying. "At the first stage, during the festival in Teriberka, we shall launch a laboratory of Arctic and Northern cuisine, where we shall create a new brand for culinary tourism - the Arctic Breakfast."

Guests of the 5th Arctic festival in Teriberka will Taste the North on July 13 and 14. Hosts on board Russian Gastronomy Map food trucks will invite visitors to try local food and pastries, cooked in traditional Russian ovens. The menu will also offer the famous Northern Lights cod, which the region presented at a Moscow festival in March, 2019.

The Murmansk Region participates in the Russian Gastronomy Map project for the second year. "The federal project’s events have contributed to the region’s recognition," the governor said.

In December, 2018, the Murmansk Region hosted the Russian Gastronomy Map’s another event - Arctic Taste - the first Arctic mobile festival of regional cuisine. The festival took place in Kirovsk, near the region’s biggest ski resort.

In 2019, the Arctic Taste festival will take place in Teriberka, a settlement, which became popular after Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Leviathan film. The settlement is a tourist attraction; and hosts regional events.

