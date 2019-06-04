Kola MMC upgrades crushed coal transport system

MURMANSK, June 4. /TASS/. The Kola MMC (Mining and Metallurgical Company, a part of Nornickel) built a gallery to transport crushed coal to the refining shop, thus making transportation reliable and cost-effective, the company’s press service told TASS on Tuesday, adding the construction had lasted for two years, and the project’s investments made 70 million rubles ($1.07).

Kola MMC uses crushed coal for Nickel reduction. Until recently, coal was delivered to the refining ship by cars. With the new transportation system, the company will save more than 12 million rubles ($184,000) a year.

Kola MMC

The Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company is a leading production complex in the Murmansk Region - a major producer of non-ferrous metals, including strategic metals. The company is the world’s biggest nickel refining enterprise and Russia’s only producer of electrolytic cobalt of highest grades. The Kola MMC accounts for 39% of nickel and 42% of cobalt the Norilsk Nickel Company produces. The products are supplied to the domestic market and exported to European countries. Nickel is a basic part of most superalloys - heat-resistant materials used in the aerospace industry for power machines’ parts. Russia’s one of the biggest deposits of nickel containing ores is in the Murmansk Region.