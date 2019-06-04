Funding for national project ‘Digital Economy’ to reach over $24.52 bln, says PM Medvedev

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The volume of financing for the national project "Digital Economy" will amount to more than 1.6 trillion rubles ($24.52 bln) by the end of 2024, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

"Implementation of the entire program ‘Digital Economy’ until the end of 2024 will need more than 1.6 trillion rubles ($24.52 bln)," he said. According to Medvedev, around 1 trillion rubles ($15.33 bln) will be used from the federal budget.

According to Medvedev, another federal project in the field of digitalization of the economy related to development of artificial intelligence was discussed at a recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Talking about the objectives of the national project "Digital Economy", Medvedev mentioned development of the personnel potential of the industry. In particular, in six years, 120,000 people should be accepted to universities for training in information technology, and 10 mln people should take digital literacy courses.

The first results of the national project implementation should be noticeable by the end of the year, he added, but in order to achieve them it is necessary to correctly distribute the forces and means.