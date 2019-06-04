Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Rosneft plans geological explorations in Iraqi Kurdistan in 2019

June 04, 12:56 UTC+3
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Rosneft is going to conduct geological explorations in Iraqi Kurdistan in 2019, the pilot production at the Bijeel field began in the first quarter, the company’s CEO Igor Sechin said at the annual general meeting of shareholders.

"The company continues to implement the project to develop fields in Iraqi Kurdistan in the Middle East, where a geological exploration program is scheduled for this year to ensure production in the future. In the first quarter of 2019, trial production was launched at the Bijeel field at block 11," he said.

