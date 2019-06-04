Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin unable to comment on FSB requesting encryption keys from Yandex

Business & Economy
June 04, 12:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

This is outside the competence of the Presidential Administration, the Kremlin spokesman said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Kremlin is unable to provide a comment on the actions of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), which, according to the media, has requested the encryption keys from Yandex, this issue is outside the competence of the Russian presidential administration, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

Read also

Total block on Telegram messenger impossible, says deputy telecom minister

"This is not a Kremlin issue, I would say, you need to ask the Federal Security Service or the government, but this is outside the competence of the Presidential Administration," Peskov said commenting on the publication by RBK.

Earlier on Tuesday, RBK informed that several months ago, FSB had requested Yandex to provide the encryption keys in order to monitor users’ data in Yandex.Pochta (an email service) and Yandex.Disk (a cloud service). According to the media outlet, Yandex has failed to provide these keys within ten days of the request. Earlier, a Russian court blocked the Telegram messenger for its refusal to share encryption keys, RBK reminded.

The Yandex press service informed TASS that the company remains in full correspondence with the Russian law.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Trump’s state visit to the UK and Syria’s response to Iran pullout demands
2
The flame of truth will never die: West can’t make Russia give up Victory Day
3
Rosneft plans geological explorations in Iraqi Kurdistan in 2019
4
Investigators yet to respond to Calvey’s SPIEF participation request — lawyer
5
Russia to demonstrate newest combat robot at Army-2019 defense show
6
Zelensky’s stance very significant in Donbass negotiation process, says Kremlin
7
Russia to make new military surveillance satellite by yearend
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT