Russia negotiated damage compensation principles for Druzhba pipeline counterparties

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. All the participants in negotiations on settlement of the situation with contaminated oil supplies over the Druzhba oil pipeline reached common understanding of principles for computation of damages for off-spec oil deliveries, Deputy Energy Minister of Russia Pavel Sorokin told reporters on Monday.

"The next round of negotiations among shippers and offtakers has ended today. The day was fairly efficient and good; we signed a protocol on results. All the parties, all the participants initialed it, which is a rather important point. We hope that the greater portion of procedural points is closed. Specific amounts [of damages] were not discussed today because it is still too early for this. However, procedural points, mechanisms and algorithms of interaction were discussed and conceptually accepted by all the parties," Sorokin said.