Sino-Russian relationship being affected by US sanctions, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The economic relations between Moscow and Beijing are being affected by Washington’s sanctions pressure in a certain way, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the SophieCo program aired by the RT television channel on Monday.

"Everything is interdependent in this world. None of the countries is free in its moves, in its decisions. Every country has to balance and rebalance its activities in the field of economy because we are all interdependent," he said, adding that in this respect "we can feel the influence of American sanctions in our bilateral relationship."

Meanwhile, both Russia and China are sovereign enough "to take those steps, which are considered of extreme importance for us," Peskov emphasized. He added that "the dimension of bilateral economic relations between Russia and China is a very significant dimension for the global economy." Nevertheless, the business community is very careful in all countries, Peskov said. "Every businessman has to keep in mind all the factors, all the elements that can influence their future. Some Chinese businessmen prefer to be more careful, some of them are more proactive in their activities. Some of them are waiting, some of them are building factories, automotive factories in Russia, and one of those will be inaugurated during the visit of President Xi" to Russia, he noted.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a visit to Russia on June 5-7 and participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.