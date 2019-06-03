Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian market still very attractive despite global issues, says Kremlin

Business & Economy
June 03, 13:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke prior to he St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, stressing that the atmosphere at SPIEF is welcoming every year

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The Russian market is still very attractive for investors despite the attempts of certain countries "to show the opposite picture," Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the SophieCo program aired by the RT television channel on Monday prior to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Despite certain problems with international economic environment the Russian market is still very attractive," he said.

According to Peskov, the atmosphere at SPIEF is welcoming every year. Meanwhile, the task of the organizers of the Forum is "to ensure the counterparts that the climate here for investments, for economic cooperation is favorable and comfortable." "And we are doing our business. Unfortunately, some other countries choose the way of trying to show the opposite picture. I would say those are some signs of unfair competition from their end," Peskov emphasized.

He added though that it "does not mean that this Forum is tense," on the contrary, it is "a golden opportunity for them to establish contacts and to continue dialogue with their vis-·-vis in Russia."

SPIEF-2019 dubbed ‘Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda’ will take place on June 6-8. TASS is the general information partner and the official photohost agency of the event, organized by the Roscongress Foundation.

