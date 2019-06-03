Media: Hainan to create wide net of recharging stations for ‘green’ cars by 2030

HAIKOU, June 3/.TASS/. The Hainan authorities intend to install about 940,000 stations on the island for recharging electric and hybrid cars by 2030, China Daily reported.

According to the newspaper, these measures are part of the Hainan administration's plan to stop selling cars running on diesel and gasoline in the region by 2030 and to switch to environmentally friendly vehicles, in particular electric and hybrid cars. The steps are aimed at protecting the island’s ecology and preserving the resort’s unique nature.

Starting 2019, all companies, business-clusters and state enterprises vow to switch to eco-friendly vehicles.

According to the 2018 data, there were more than 23,000 "green cars" on Hainan which accounts for 1,8% of the total number of cars on the island. More than 4,600 charging stations for eco-friendly vehicles function in the province.