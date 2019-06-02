Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia may rank among top 5 leaders in Artificial Intellect sphere - Sberbank CEO

Business & Economy
June 02, 20:30 UTC+3 YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK

Herman Gref noted that Russia has a quite good environment to develop Artificial Intellect

Sberbank CEO Herman Gref

Sberbank CEO Herman Gref

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, June 2. /TASS/. Russia has all the chances to make it into the top 5 global leaders in terms of the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Sberbank CEO Herman Gref said on Sunday.

"You know, I wouldn’t dare say anything about the top positions [in terms of AI development]. I think it is an unresolvable task as of yet. But it is quite realistic to be among the leader nations, say, to rank among the top five nations possessing this technology," he said in an interview with the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on the Rossiya-1 television channel when asked about Russia's prospects to become a global AI leader.

He noted that Russia has a quite good environment to develop Artificial Intellect. "Russia ranks among the top five nations (along with the United States, Japan, South Korea and China - TASS) possessing major elements of digital infrastructure, such as an own search engine, own social networks, which, in general, dominate the domestic market," he said.

On May 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a government meeting on the development of Artificial Intellect technologies. He called to encourage Russian companies to use AI technologies in the country’s economy.

