ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Russia’s oil major Rosneft started on Sunday the construction of a jet fueling facility with the capacity of 300,000 tonnes of jet fuel per year in St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport.

The plan is to construct the facility in two stages in 2020-2021, according to the files provided by the company.

Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin said during the ground-breaking ceremony that investment in the project are estimated at over 3 bln rubles ($45.7 mln).