Russia’s oil production up 1.3 p.p. in May to 47 mln tonnes, says report

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia’s crude oil and gas condensate production increased by 1.3 percentage points in May 2019 year-on-year to 47.004 mln tonnes, the Central Dispatching Department of Fuel Energy Complex reported on Sunday.

Year-to-date crude production increased by 2.8 percentage points to 232.214 mln tonnes.

According to the data under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), Rosneft boosted crude production by 0.2 percentage points in May to 18.05 mln tonnes (by 3.2 p.p. year-to-date to 90.24 mln tonnes). Lukoil increased production by 1 percentage point in the reporting period to 7 mln tonnes (by 1.2 p.p. year-to-date to 34.14 mln tonnes). Surgutneftegas reduced production by 2.2 percentage points in May to 4.99 mln tonnes (raised by 1 p.p. year-to-date to 25.1 mln tonnes). Gazprom Neft produced 5.2 mln tonnes in May 2019, an increase of 2.9 percentage points compared with May 2018, and 1.1 percentage points since the beginning of the year to 24.76 mln tonnes).

Tatneft output rose by 2.5 percentage points in May to 2.55 mln tonnes, and by 3.4 percentage points year-to-date to 12.3 mln tonnes. Novatek increased production by 0.5 percentage point in May to 1 mln tonnes, and by 1.2 percentage points year-to-date to 4.9 mln tonnes.

PSA (production sharing agreement) operators have boosted output by 16.7 percentage points since the beginning of the year to 6.4 mln tonnes, the report said.