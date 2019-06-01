Coal output at Ukrainian state enterprises almost halved since 2014 — president

KIEV, June 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky met with National Security and Defense Council members on Friday to discuss the country’s energy security, the presidential press service has said.

Zelensky said that the output of coal by Ukrainian state-run enterprises dropped by 47% in 2014-2018. He also said that although the country’s economy critically depends on fuel imports, little was done in the past years to ensure the diversification of those supplies.

"Despite optimistic statements, gas output remains at the same level. Summer begins tomorrow, but winter is close, too. We should already begin preparations for the new cold season," he said.

According to the president’s spokesperson, practical decisions on the issue are to be made within two weeks.

On Friday, Zelensky chaired his first session of the reshuffled National Security and Defense Council.

"All members of the National Security Concil, except Prosecutor General Yuri Lutsenko, were invited to the first session," Lutsenko’s spokesperson Larisa Sargan wrote on her Facebook page on Friday, adding that Lutsenko still remains a security council member. "I hope that this sad mistake <…> will be fixed next time.".