$185,000 stolen from Russia, Europe taekwondo champion’s business account

Business & Economy
May 31, 17:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the source, the police are currently looking for these unidentified men, a probe has been launched into the case

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The police are looking for unidentified men who kidnapped and kept Russian and European taekwondo championship winner Sergey Chmul for almost a week in an unclear location, a source in law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"On May 30, Russian and European taekwondo championship winner Sergey Chmul came to the police, saying that on May 24 three police officer impersonators entered his apartment in Moscow and took him to an unknown location. The claimant said that these unidentified people kept him until May 30, when he signed some documents, which resulted in 12 million rubles ($185,000) stolen from his firm’s account," the source said.

According to him, the police are currently looking for these unidentified men, a probe has been launched into the case.

