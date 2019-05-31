Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Chukotka plans to renovate six airports within next four years

Business & Economy
May 31, 11:24 UTC+3 TASS

The role of airports in Chukotka cannot be overestimated

TASS, May 31. Six regional airports in Chukotka will be renovated within next four years, the regional government’s Head of Transport, Communications and Roads Department Andrei Bykov told TASS on Friday.

"Under the state program to develop the transport network, the program to renovate six small airports in Chukotka within four years will receive about 15.7 billion rubles ($240 million)," he said, adding the upgraded airports will be in the Krest Bay, Beringovsky, Keperveyem, the Providence Bay, the Lavrentiya Bay and in Markovo.

The authorities plan to renovate runways, to install up-t-date radio and meteorology equipment, to build new emergency and rescue facilities and warehouses.

The role of airports in Chukotka cannot be overestimated. The region, which occupies 721,000 square kilometers, has about 50 settlements. Beyond the sea navigation seasons, many villages and settlements could be reached by air only.

