Sanctions against Russia increase uncertainty about several projects — Rosatom

Business & Economy
May 31, 4:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Rosatom said that risk increases as sanctions pressure continues to be exerted at Russian citizens and legal entities

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia's Rosatom state nuclear energy corporation has noted the tendency of increasing political risks in its activities against the backdrop of continuing pressure on Russia's individuals and legal entities, the Atomenergoprom holding company said in its report.

"Risk has a tendency to increase as continuing sanctions pressure on Russian citizens and legal entities in general increases uncertainty about the possibility of implementing concrete economic projects," the report said.

Atomenergoprom noted that by the end of 2018, the portofolio of foreign projects for the 10-year period stood at $133.2 bln, while foreign revenue increased to $6.5 bln. Last year, 8 inter-governmental and 20 inter-departmental agreements were signed.

At the end of 2018, Rosatom had official commitments to build 36 nuclear power units in 12 countries.

Companies
Rosatom
Topics
Sanctions vs. Russia
