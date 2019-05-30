Druzhba pipeline situation did not significantly affect Lukoil's production — top manager

MOSCOW, May 30. / TASS/. The situation with contaminated oil entering the Druzhba pipeline and the restriction of pumping through it did not significantly affect Lukoil's production and refining volumes, said Vice-President for Corporate Development and Investor Relations Pavel Zhdanov, in a telephone conference on Thursday.

"There is no significant impact on our production, as we redistributed the volumes to other areas, additionally loaded our refineries, used capacities on them. As for the impact on our refineries, they are located outside the Druzhba traffic flow, so there is no influence on them," he said.

The Druzhba oil pipeline provides supplies of oil to the Belarusian refineries and its transit to Europe through Belarus, Poland and Ukraine.

In mid-April, Belneftekhim reported a sharp deterioration in the quality of the Russian oil running through the pipeline. As a result, several states stopped receiving and refining the Russian oil. The contaminant source was revealed at the Samara-Unecha section. Transneft said that the Russian oil in the Druzhba pipeline was deliberately contaminated. Law enforcement agencies initiated a respective criminal case. Official spokesperson of the Russian Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko told reporters earlier that contaminated oil was loaded into the Druzhba oil pipeline in order to conceal multiple oil thefts.

Dmitry Kozak and Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko have agreed on measures to clean the pipeline, so as the supplies of clean oil to Poland could be resumed by mid-June. Supplies of good quality oil to Belarus resumed in early May.