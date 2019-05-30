Black Sea region may become driving force for world economy growth, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Black Sea region may become a driving engine of the global economy growth and a logistics stronghold in Eurasia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with International Relations, a Bulgarian magazine.

"The Black Sea region encompasses various states, which are closely interrelated, historically and economically. It is a crossroads of old trade, transport and energy routes and a birthplace of new ones," he said. "The region has all the chances to become a source for the global economy growth, a stronghold in logistics chains across Eurasia. So, it has a considerable potential of economic cooperation and the most important thing is to use it in the right way."

The Russian top diplomat stressed the role of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) in the establishment of cooperation between the countries of the region. "IT is hard to overestimate the BSEC’s role in such efforts. The organization has a comprehensive mandate, from macroeconomic issues to separate sectors, including allied areas of culture, health, emergency response and counteracting organized crime," Lavrov noted. "An entire spectrum of structures has emerged around the BSEC that support its activities, such as a bank, a parliamentary assembly, a business council. Its ties with business communities are growing stronger and stronger."

"In the recent years, thanks to Russia’s contribution, practical instruments have been elaborated, applied projects have been launched to convert interstate agreements within the BSEC into real deeds," he went on to say. "I hope other countries will follow our lead to make it possible to expand the organization’s financial basis."

Touching upon the political situation in the Black Sea region, the Russian foreign minister stressed that the region needs relaxation of tensions. "This goal can be achieved only through collective efforts, without any zero-sum games and stereotypes and clich·s imposed by off-region players," he stressed.

"Economy may serve as a major unifying factor. Mutually beneficial practical cooperation, stronger ties in the information-and-communications, transport, trade, cultural, tourism and other spheres, closer contacts between people - all this is called to help improve the general situation in the Black Sea region. I am confident that Bulgaria, as the BSEC president, can make its contribution to these efforts," he added.