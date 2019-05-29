Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia's initiative facilitates strengthening cooperation within EAEU — diplomat

Business & Economy
May 29, 23:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Eurasian Economic Union is an international integrational economic association that brings together Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan

Russia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia's initiative on establishing a Eurasian partnership facilitates economic cooperation and dialogue with Belarus and other member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev told Rossiya 24 TV channel on Wednesday.

"In formulating and implementing Russia's initiative on establishing a broad Eurasian partnership, both Belarus and other EAEU countries see their important roles. I think that this will be one of the most important new initiatives which will facilitate economic cooperation, humanitarian cooperation and dialogue between people," Mezentsev said.

The Eurasian Economic Union is an international integrational economic association that brings together Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan. The EAEU started working on 1 January 2015, replacing the Eurasian Economic Association which operated in 2000-2014. The EAEU is established on the basis of the Customs Union and Common Economic Space of Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

Companies
Eurasian Economic Union
In other media
