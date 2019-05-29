President of Belarus proposes to abandon protectionism to EAEU partners

NUR-SULTAN, May 29. /TASS/. The participants of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) should avoid taking protectionist measures to support domestic producers, which will guarantee development of the union and attract new members to its ranks, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

"We must abandon protectionist decisions at the national levels, the possibility of prohibitive and restrictive measures. This is the key to forming a solid foundation for our union, successful development of the economies of countries participating in integration," the Belarusian leader said.

Then, Lukashenko believes, "there will be no problems with attracting new countries," and they "will come to the union". He also sees the need to create equal conditions "in all areas, including energy." "In the meantime, preference is given to the interests of a separate business entity of a sector or country," Lukashenko said.

It was reported earlier that the leaders of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) signed 25 documents at the Nur-Sultan summit. In particular, a number of decisions was made on certain aspects - exchange of information on goods and vehicles of international transport moved across the customs borders of the EAEU and China, the Agreement on the free trade zone between the EAEU and Serbia. In addition, amendments were made to the Treaty on the EAEU regarding formation of a common electricity market, and instructions were given on the standards for distribution of import customs duties among the budgets of the five countries.

The leaders approved the main guidelines of the macroeconomic policy of the EAEU countries for 2019-2020. An agreement was also signed on the mechanism for traceability of goods imported into the customs territory of the EAEU, and a number of other documents.