Russian MPs set deadline for Apple to display Crimea correctly

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma (lower house) has set June 10 as a deadline for US tech giant Apple to find out whether it is possible to correctly display Crimea as Russia’s territory on its apps, Chairman of the Duma’s Committee on Security and Corruption Control Vasily Piskarev said.

"At the meeting with Apple’s representatives a week ago we were informed about the amendments introduced in the Maps app, where Simferopol and Sevastopol are now designated as Russian cities," Piskarev said.

"However, the Weather app does not mention to which country the Crimean cities belong, although it has this information about other settlements," the politician said.

"We told the corporation’s representatives about the need to correct this program and confirmed that we expect by June 10 the answer when these changes would be made," Piskarev stressed.

The politician stressed that the State Duma’s committee plans to ensure that the Apple corporation fully complies with the Russian legislation.