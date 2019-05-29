Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin-Modi to meet at SCO summit in June

Business & Economy
May 29, 11:43 UTC+3 NUR-SULTAN

The SCO summit will be held in the capital of Kyrgyzstan on June 13-14

NUR-SULTAN, May 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"They will be there together, one way or another, they will see each other on the sidelines [of the event]," he said.

The Times of India reported on Wednesday citing its sources that Narendra Modi planned to have bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO summit in June.

The SCO summit will be held in the capital of Kyrgyzstan on June 13-14. The organization includes India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

