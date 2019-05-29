Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Around 6,000 guests expected at Eastern Economic Forum this year — organizers

Business & Economy
May 29, 8:07 UTC+3 CHITA

EEF deputy director for development Maxim Yakovenko said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be an honorary guest at this year's forum

CHITA, May 29. /TASS/. Around 6,000 guests are expected to attend the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) scheduled for September 4-6 in Vladivostok, EEF deputy director for development Maxim Yakovenko said on Wednesday.

Read also

Delegates to Eastern Economic Forum ink 175 deals worth $42 bln

"This year, the forum will be held on September 4-6 in Vladivostok. We expect around 6,000 participants," Yakovenko said. "Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the honorary guest this year. A big business delegation will accompany him, as we expect several hundreds of businessmen from India. There will also be representative delegations from China, South Korea, and so on," he added.

Yakovenko noted that around 1,300 journalists are expected to cover the forum.

At the beginning of 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Modi to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum. Earlier reports said that Modi's visit will allow to take bilateral trade and economic cooperation in the Far East to a new level.

