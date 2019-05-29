Argentina interested in importing game meat from Russia — agricultural watchdog

BUENOS AIRES, May 29. /TASS/. Argentina has expressed interest in the possibility of game meat deliveries from Russia, head of the Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor and chairman of the Russian-Argentine inter-governmental commission Sergey Dankvert said on Tuesday.

"Argentina expressed interest in importing game meat. This can include different types of produce, starting from reindeer meat," Dankvert told reporters after the commission's session in Buenos Aires.

"It can start as small-scale deliveries, with a possibility for increase in the future," he added.

Dankvert said that at the session, the sides discussed availability of Russian agricultural products for Argentina. "One company requested deliveries of rabbit meat because of good prices. There is also a request for lamb," he noted.