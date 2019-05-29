Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Argentina interested in importing game meat from Russia — agricultural watchdog

Business & Economy
May 29, 6:47 UTC+3 BUENOS AIRES

Head of the Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor Sergey Dankvert said that "it can start as small-scale deliveries, with a possibility for increase in the future"

Share
1 pages in this article

BUENOS AIRES, May 29. /TASS/. Argentina has expressed interest in the possibility of game meat deliveries from Russia, head of the Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor and chairman of the Russian-Argentine inter-governmental commission Sergey Dankvert said on Tuesday.

Read also

Russia’s envoy to Turkey welcomes first decision on meat supplies

"Argentina expressed interest in importing game meat. This can include different types of produce, starting from reindeer meat," Dankvert told reporters after the commission's session in Buenos Aires.

"It can start as small-scale deliveries, with a possibility for increase in the future," he added.

Dankvert said that at the session, the sides discussed availability of Russian agricultural products for Argentina. "One company requested deliveries of rabbit meat because of good prices. There is also a request for lamb," he noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
British media distort real situation with Russia's Arcrtic policies — Russian embassy
2
Argentina interested in importing game meat from Russia — agricultural watchdog
3
Zelensky's actions on Donbass differ from his inauguration statements — DPR head
4
Russia to rearm Soviet coastal defense system in Crimea with new missiles
5
Russia’s upgraded Ka-52 helicopter to get more capabilities to hit air and ground targets
6
Russian military inspectors to hold observation flight over the United States this week
7
Russian helicopter gunship Ka-52 to get longer range weapons
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT