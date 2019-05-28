US government delegation not to attend SPIEF this year, says Department of State

WASHINGTON, May 28./TASS/. The US will not send a government delegation to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) scheduled for June 6-8, a spokesperson for the US Department of State told TASS on Tuesday.

"We can confirm that ambassador Huntsman will not be attending SPIEF this year, the US Embassy in Moscow not sending a representative, nor US government delegation attending from Washington," the diplomat said.

SPIEF-2019, dubbed "Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda," will take place on June 6-8. TASS is the general information partner and the official photohost agency of the event, organized by the Roscongress foundation.