Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Medvedev sees huge potential in expansion of EAEU members cooperation with third countries

Business & Economy
May 28, 21:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Russian Prime Minister, "bilateral trade and trade with third countries has gained a lot thanks to the Union"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Free trade zone agreements between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU, which comprises Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan) and Singapore, Israel, India will be signed soon, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Tuesday, adding that a total of 100 countries are interested in expanding cooperation with the Union.

"Overall one hundred countries have already expressed interest in cooperation with our integration association, which is a lot. Soon are expected agreements with very important global players - Singapore, Israel and India, and a whole number of other countries we are conducting negotiations with," PM said. EAEU is a "single market with over 180 millions of consumers," he added.

According to Medvedev, "bilateral trade and trade with third countries has gained a lot thanks to the Union." "Speaking about trade between the Union’s countries and third states, it has added 19% already, which is very substantial," he said, adding that due to integration EAEU member-states have been able to tap new international markets and boost supplies to each other.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Armenia Belarus
Persons
Dmitry Medvedev
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Serbia’s aircraft, armor seen moving southwards, accordong to media reports
2
Russia to rearm Soviet coastal defense system in Crimea with new missiles
3
Moscow slams Russian diplomat’s detention in Kosovo as provocation
4
Russia’s upgraded Ka-52 helicopter to get more capabilities to hit air and ground targets
5
Spanish ambassador summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry over top diplomat’s remarks
6
Russian experts to visit Turkey to help put S-400 systems into operation
7
Medvedev sees huge potential in expansion of EAEU members cooperation with third countries
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT