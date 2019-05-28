UN secretary-general plans to attend SPIEF forum, says Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, May 28./TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres plans to visit Russia to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic forum (SPIEF), due on June 6 to 8, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told TASS on Tuesday.

"He is now getting ready for this, while I will hold meetings with his deputies," the diplomat added.

Earlier, Vershinin said his consultations in the United Nations would focus on the Middle East, Venezuela and North Korea. He will also take part in two meetings of the UN Security Council on Syria - on May 28 and May 29.

SPIEF-2019, dubbed "Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda," will take place on June 6-8.