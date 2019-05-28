Russian Politics & Diplomacy
UN secretary-general plans to attend SPIEF forum, says Russian diplomat

Business & Economy
May 28, 19:22 UTC+3

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said his consultations in the United Nations would focus on the Middle East, Venezuela and North Korea

Share
1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, May 28./TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres plans to visit Russia to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic forum (SPIEF), due on June 6 to 8, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told TASS on Tuesday.

"He is now getting ready for this, while I will hold meetings with his deputies," the diplomat added.

Earlier, Vershinin said his consultations in the United Nations would focus on the Middle East, Venezuela and North Korea. He will also take part in two meetings of the UN Security Council on Syria - on May 28 and May 29.

SPIEF-2019, dubbed "Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda," will take place on June 6-8. TASS is the general information partner and the official photohost agency of the event, organized by the Roscongress foundation.

