MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. In January-April, Russian airlines increased transportation by 11.8% to 34.1 mln passengers, according to the Federal Agency for Air Transport.

Thus, in the reporting period, Aeroflot increased transportation by 12.6% to 11.5 mln passengers, S7 - by 11% to 3.4 mln passengers, and Pobeda low-cost airline - by 45% to 2.7 mln passengers.

It was reported earlier, Russian airlines in April increased transportation by 12.1% to 8.97 mln passengers compared with April 2018.