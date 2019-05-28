Gazprom considering participation in projects in Iran, says top manager

ST. PETERSBURG, May 28. /TASS/. Gazprom is considering the possibility of participating in projects in Iran and is currently discussing the issue within the framework of the coordination committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s top gas producer Vitaly Markelov told a press conference on Tuesday.

"As of today we are at the stage of considering our participation in projects in Iran," he said. "Our Iranian colleagues and we have founded a joint coordination committee, which considers all those issues," Markelov added.

Gazprom reported on December 14, 2017 that it had signed a roadmap on implementation of projects in Iran and a memorandum of understanding and cooperation on an LNG project in Iran. Meanwhile, at the beginning of November 2018, Gazprom and National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) signed a number of memorandums of cooperation in the gas sector. The documents stipulate partnership in the field of development of Iranian gas fields, gas transporting and monetizing.