Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Rosatom to sign contract for two more nuclear icebreakers

Business & Economy
May 28, 4:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia is the only country that builds nuclear-powered icebreakers

Share
1 pages in this article
The Ural nuclear-powered icebreaker

The Ural nuclear-powered icebreaker

© Petr Kovalev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. By September, Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom will sign a contract to build two more Project 22220 nuclear-powered icebreakers, a company spokesperson has told TASS.

"The treaty to build two more Project 22220 icebreakers will be signed by late August. Currently, we are preparing an open tender to build the new icebreakers," the source said late on Monday.

The price of the fourth and fifth Project 22220 icebreakers is estimated at about 100 billion rubles (about $1.55 billion), including 45 billion rubles (about $700 million) to be allocated from the federal budget. The remaining part will be financed by funds provided by Rosatom and commercial banks.

Russia is the only country that builds nuclear icebreakers. It currently operates a fleet of eight icebreakers along the Northern Sea Route. Four of them (the 50 Let Pobedy, the Yamal, the Taymyr and the Vaygach) are nuclear-powered, the rest are diesel-electric.

The universal nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220 are designed to become the world’s largest and most powerful ships of its kind. The Ural, a third nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220, was floated out in St. Petersburg on May 25. Besides the Ural, the Arktika and the Sibir vessels are now under construction at the Baltic Shipyards. All the three vessels are to be put into operation by 2022.

After being put into service, the icebreakers of that class will keep navigation in the Arctic open all year round. They will be capable of breaking through ice up to three meters thick to make way for convoys of ships. Apart from that, the icebreakers will help ensure transportation of hydrocarbons from the Yamal and Gydan peninsulas to Asia Pacific.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Iran seeks to edge out Russian bases in Syria and US targets Nord Stream 2
2
Russia’s Rosatom to sign contract for two more nuclear icebreakers
3
Russian experts to visit Turkey to help putting S-400 systems into operation
4
Russia establishes visa-free regime with all Latin American countries
5
Lightning hits Soyuz carrier rocket during launch from Plesetsk spaceport
6
Oil in Druzhba pipeline was deliberately contaminated via private terminal — Transneft
7
Nornickel sponsors Trans-Baikal International Film Festival
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT