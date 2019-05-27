Russia’s UAC has initiated lawsuit against Ukraine’s Antonov State Company

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has filed a lawsuit against Antonov State Company with the Moscow Arbitration Court, according to the data of the arbitration cases register.

The lawsuit was filed on May 23, has not been accepted for hearing yet, no other details have been provided. A source in UAC’s press service told TASS that the lawsuit is aimed at liquidation of the joint venture UAC-Antonov.

"Representatives of the Ukrainian side have long failed to participate in the activities of the joint venture UAC-Antonov set up more than ten years ago. The JV is not conducting any projects. Consequently, a decision has been taken to stop operations and liquidate the enterprise. That is the motive of the lawsuit," the source in UAC’s press service told TASS.

UAC is a Russian holding comprising 24 main companies of the local aircraft industry complex and 15 aircraft repair plants. It is one of Russia’s strategic enterprises.

Antonov headquartered in Kiev in involved in development, production and maintenance of An series aircraft.