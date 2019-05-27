Russian Politics & Diplomacy
International agreements on common power market to be signed at EAEU summit

May 27, 16:20 UTC+3 NUR-SULTAN
NUR-SULTAN, May 27. /TASS/. Documents regulating the formation of a common electric power market of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are planned to be signed at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Nur-Sultan on May 29, Kazakh Foreign Ministry Spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing on Monday.

"A number of international agreements regulating the issues connected with the formation of a common electric power market, mechanisms of traceability of goods supplied to the EAEU customs area, as well as the protocol on amendments to the Agreement on EAEU and the agreement on EAEU customs code will be signed," he said when speaking about the agenda of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

"The meeting will focus on important issues of relevant activities and prospects of further EAEU development on implementation of digital agenda, reports on implementation of the main areas of international activities of the Union over the past year, on achieved results and decisions required for concluding trade agreements between EAEU and third countries. During the meeting, heads of states will discuss the main guidelines for EAEU macroeconomic policy for 2019-2020," Smadiyarov added.

