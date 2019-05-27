Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Bitcoin rate rises by 9.4% per day updating year’s record highs

Business & Economy
May 27, 12:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The capitalization of the bitcoin market, according to media reports, reached $155.1 bln

© Piotr Kovalev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The average exchange rate of Bitcoin over the past day increased by almost 9.4% and reached 8,750.24 dollars per unit of cryptocurrency. Thus, the price returned to the levels of mid-May 2018, according to Coinmarketcap.

The capitalization of the bitcoin market, according to the website, reached $155.1 bln.

The price of cryptocurrency began to grow significantly in early May of this year.

Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency system of the same name based on blockchain technology, which can be mined by any user.

ADVERTISEMENT