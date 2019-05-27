Nornickel: Northernmost curling cup attracts tourists to Dudinka

KRASNOYARSK, May 27. /TASS/. Women’s northernmost curling competition - the WCT Arctic Curling Cup - opened in the Krasnoyarsk Region’s Dudinka on Friday, thus attracting tourists to the city, Nornickel’s Vice President Dmitry Pristanskov said at the opening ceremony.

Nornickel (the Norilsk Nickel Company) is the tournament’s general partner.

"Nobody could believe we shall see here guests from Scotland, South Korea, Switzerland," he said. "We have made Dudinka a point of attraction."

"The city becomes more comfortable, it offers new tourists routes," he continued. "The Local History Museum has built up the scale of work; the #Dudinka hashtag is active now."

The Krasnoyarsk Region’s Minister of Sports Sergei Alexeyev told TASS he was satisfied with the level of curling competitions. "The tournament is improving from year to year," he said.

The first tournament was organized in 2016. The Arctic Curling Cup 2019 (May 23-26) featured athletes from Canada, Finland, Switzerland, South Korea, Scotland, Sweden and Russia’s four teams. It is the only competition in curling, which takes place beyond the Polar Circle.