Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia and Canada may hold conference on Arctic in 2020

Business & Economy
May 25, 17:01 UTC+3 OTTAWA

Russian delegation also offered Canadian colleagues to expand cooperation between the two countries at the inter-parliamentary level

Share
1 pages in this article

OTTAWA, May 25. /TASS/. The Russian-Canadian Conference on Cooperation in the Arctic may be held in 2020, Member of the Federation Council Committee on Federal Structure, Regional Policy, Local Government and Northern Affairs Igor Chernyshenko told TASS.

"We offered the Canadian side to return to the dialogue," he said. "We came out with an offer to hold a Russian-Canadian conference on university cooperation in the Arctic at the North-West Russia site, maybe in the Murmansk region. They supported this idea," he added. Chernyshenko noted that the Russian delegation also offered Canadian colleagues to expand cooperation between the two countries at the inter-parliamentary level.

The last time Russia and Canada held a joint conference with the participation of representatives of higher educational institutions and members of parliaments of the two countries in November 2014. The conference entitled was held in Ottawa at the Carleton University.

Relations between Russia and Canada were almost completely frozen on the initiative of Ottawa in 2014 due to the situation in Ukraine and the reunification of Crimea with Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Up to 350 terrorists killed by Syrian army while repelling attacks in Hama governorate
2
UN Convention does not apply to Kerch Strait incident dispute - Foreign Ministry
3
Russian hockey team will have no problems defeating Finland, says former Head Coach
4
UN Tribunal rules Russia should release detained Ukrainian sailors
5
Russia studies possibility of creating electromagnetic missiles
6
Tomas Zorn appointed director general of Russia’s Spartak Moscow football club
7
Ukraine remains one of the poorest countries in Europe - World Bank
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT