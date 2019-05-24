Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, Poland to agree on situation with "dirty oil" until June 10 - Deputy PM

Business & Economy
May 24, 21:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak expressed confidence that Russia and Poland would reach agreement the situation with contaminated oil and ways of compensation by June 10.

"There are controversial issues (with Poland - TASS) there. They concern storage of such oil. We have disagreements on the volume of oil, because a certain volume of low quality oil was in the pipeline was registered and today they present us with volumes several times as big since that oil has already been diluted with good quality oil. That was done without our knowledge. Therefore, we are discussing all that, "Kozak said.

"The main thing is that we have time, by June 10 we should start working on what we have outlined with Belarus. In any case, by June 10, I’m sure that we will agree with the Polish partners on what to do with that oil - it is significantly less than the volume which is in Belarus, "he added.

Oil & Gas
